BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Trading Down 37.3% This Week

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. BUZZCoin has a market capitalization of $143,788.00 and $207.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded down 37.3% against the dollar. One BUZZCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 19,999,999,978 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info.

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

