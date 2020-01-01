Bytom Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Bytom has a market capitalization of $65.66 million and approximately $6.44 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0655 or 0.00000909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, OTCBTC, CoinTiger and EXX. During the last week, Bytom has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00584198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011382 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011424 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000237 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Bibox, Kucoin, BitMart, OTCBTC, Neraex, OKEx, FCoin, BigONE, Cryptopia, CoinEx, Huobi, RightBTC, HitBTC, CoinEgg, CoinTiger, Gate.io, ZB.COM and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.