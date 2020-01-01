BZEdge Hits Market Capitalization of $314,539.00 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. BZEdge has a total market cap of $314,539.00 and $957.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00189536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.01335359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00121605 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge. BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com.

BZEdge Coin Trading

BZEdge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

