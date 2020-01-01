Cardano Market Cap Achieves $868.19 Million (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $868.19 million and approximately $23.68 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bittrex, Indodax and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00022226 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003718 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022114 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.92 or 0.02369822 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002443 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Exmo, HitBTC, Cryptohub, Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia, DragonEX, Coinnest, Huobi, Indodax, OKEx, Cryptomate, Bithumb, Gate.io, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, ZB.COM, CoinFalcon, Altcoin Trader, Binance, OTCBTC and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.