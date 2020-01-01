Carebit Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (CARE)

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Carebit has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Carebit coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Carebit has a total market cap of $20,665.00 and $3.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carebit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009119 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003068 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006052 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Carebit Coin Profile

CARE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 147,786,737 coins and its circulating supply is 143,393,657 coins. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carebit is carebit.org.

Carebit Coin Trading

Carebit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carebit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carebit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carebit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carebit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.