CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) will report $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.07. CarMax also posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

NYSE:KMX opened at $87.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.74 and its 200 day moving average is $89.47. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $57.95 and a fifty-two week high of $100.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43.

In other CarMax news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $2,222,111.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at $670,950.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 193.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 101,191 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 6,051.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 158,418 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth about $19,004,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in CarMax by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 271,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

