Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cfra upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 12,646.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 28.0% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter valued at about $185,000.

CARS opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $794.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.18. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.23 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

