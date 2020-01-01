Carvana’s (CVNA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $92.05 on Tuesday. Carvana has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $99.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.65.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.46 million. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $433,272.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,268.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $64,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,931 shares of company stock worth $7,115,282. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 28.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,859,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,576,000 after acquiring an additional 846,994 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,613,000 after acquiring an additional 584,622 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 39.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 591,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after acquiring an additional 168,212 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 64.3% in the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 402,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,575,000 after acquiring an additional 157,649 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at $9,013,000. 41.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

