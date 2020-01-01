CashBet Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,609.00 (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. CashBet Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $5,609.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $33.94, $24.43 and $13.77.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00039049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.63 or 0.06005130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002157 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001219 BTC.

CashBet Coin Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2018. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 430,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 163,648,708 coins. The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin. CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com.

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $51.55, $18.94, $24.43, $13.77, $33.94, $20.33, $50.98, $7.50, $32.15, $5.60 and $10.39.

