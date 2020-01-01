CasinoCoin (CSC) Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. One CasinoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CasinoCoin has traded 34% higher against the US dollar. CasinoCoin has a market capitalization of $45.53 million and $346,408.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CasinoCoin Coin Profile

CasinoCoin (CSC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2013. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,987,122 coins and its circulating supply is 39,598,734,183 coins. The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CasinoCoin is casinocoin.org.

Buying and Selling CasinoCoin

CasinoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CasinoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CasinoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

