Castle Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Castle has a total market cap of $75,227.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00043588 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00575329 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000207 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001354 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,275,967 coins and its circulating supply is 15,886,743 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

