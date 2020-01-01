Catex Token (CATT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,021.00

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Catex Token has a market cap of $414,335.00 and approximately $23,021.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.84 or 0.06031859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002100 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036394 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.