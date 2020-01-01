CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,279,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $454,988.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,284,857.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 391.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 115,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 92,024 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $2,571,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $8,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $37.85 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.76.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

