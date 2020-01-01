CCUniverse Price Down 30% Over Last 7 Days (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $49,577.00 and approximately $10,168.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 30% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00039183 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003929 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000702 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000171 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,008,108 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

