Centauri Hits Market Cap of $42,329.00 (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, Centauri has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Centauri coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. Centauri has a market capitalization of $42,329.00 and $149.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00039073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.66 or 0.05971105 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029734 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002172 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036424 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Centauri Coin Profile

Centauri (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 45,862,687 coins and its circulating supply is 45,181,244 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog. The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info.

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

