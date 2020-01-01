Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $286.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,796 shares in the company, valued at $598,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

