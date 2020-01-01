ChainX (PCX) Price Tops $1.39

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. ChainX has a market cap of $4.40 million and $419,608.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00019456 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00189536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.01335359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00121605 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 3,165,350 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org.

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

