ChatCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $523,509.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, BigONE and Huobi. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $523,509.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00061041 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00086073 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001150 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00069729 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,193.70 or 0.99911627 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OKEx, Binance, EXX, HitBTC, Huobi, Coinnest, ZB.COM and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

