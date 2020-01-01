Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Check Cap in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. Check Cap has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Cap will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check Cap stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 19.16% of Check Cap worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Check Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

