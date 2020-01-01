Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) vs. Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Financial Survey

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) and Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Chemung Financial and Bank Ozk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemung Financial 19.72% 9.57% 0.94% Bank Ozk 34.43% 11.19% 1.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.2% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Bank Ozk shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Bank Ozk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chemung Financial and Bank Ozk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemung Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 Bank Ozk 0 3 2 0 2.40

Chemung Financial currently has a consensus target price of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.06%. Bank Ozk has a consensus target price of $34.20, indicating a potential upside of 12.11%. Given Bank Ozk’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank Ozk is more favorable than Chemung Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chemung Financial and Bank Ozk’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemung Financial $87.63 million 2.35 $19.63 million $3.80 11.18 Bank Ozk $1.21 billion 3.25 $417.11 million $3.24 9.42

Bank Ozk has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial. Bank Ozk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemung Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank Ozk has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bank Ozk pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Chemung Financial pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank Ozk pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank Ozk has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank Ozk is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Bank Ozk beats Chemung Financial on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The company offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, it has an asset value of 1.7 million USD. The bank has generated a net income of 7,430 USD in December 31, 2017. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is based in Elmira, New York.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. Its loan products include loans secured by residential 1-4 family, non-farm/non-residential, agricultural, construction/land development, multifamily residential properties, and other land loans; small business and consumer loans; indirect consumer marine and RV loans; small business administration, farm service agency, and USDA guaranteed loans; commercial and industrial loans; and loans to businesses or individuals engages in the production of timber, poultry, livestock, or crops. The company also ACH, wire transfer, zero balance accounts, transaction reporting, wholesale lockbox, remote deposit capture, automated credit line transfer, investment sweep accounts, reconciliation, positive pay, and merchant and commercial card services. In addition, it provides personal trusts, custodial accounts, investment management accounts, and retirement accounts; and trustee, paying agent and registered transfer agent services, and other incidental services. Further, the company is involved in the provision of real estate appraisals; ATMs; telephone banking; electronic bill pay and mobile deposits; debit cards; safe deposit boxes; investment securities services; and other products and services, as well as processes merchant debit and credit card transactions, as well as real estate development and corporate aircraft businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 251 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, California, New York, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks and changed its name to Bank OZK in July 2018. Bank OZK was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

