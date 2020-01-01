Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Childrens Place reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $7.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush downgraded Childrens Place from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Childrens Place from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Childrens Place has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.52.

In other Childrens Place news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.69 per share, with a total value of $576,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpa acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $281,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 124,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,340,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 483.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 115,914 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PLCE traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.52. The stock had a trading volume of 522,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,934. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average is $81.71. Childrens Place has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

