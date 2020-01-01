Chiliz Trading 11.4% Lower This Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Binance DEX. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Chiliz has a market cap of $25.62 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00191204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.01369703 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025436 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00123784 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,763,669,182 tokens. Chiliz's official message board is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

