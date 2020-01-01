Chromia Achieves Market Cap of $1.86 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. One Chromia token can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $1.86 million and $883,739.00 worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00191634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.01367982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025285 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122263 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 253,747,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,740,730 tokens. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.