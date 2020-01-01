Chronologic (DAY) Price Hits $0.11

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Chronologic has a market cap of $105,441.00 and approximately $285.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00191204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.01369703 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025436 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00123784 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,206,310 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,825 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

