Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

CDTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned approximately 1.40% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

