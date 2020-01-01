Citadel (CTL) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded 117.5% higher against the dollar. Citadel has a market cap of $17,428.00 and $2.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.