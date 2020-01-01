Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

CLAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.32. Clarus has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $60.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.06 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Clarus by 6,271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Clarus by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Clarus in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 21.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Clarus by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

