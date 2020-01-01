Clipper Coin (CCC) One Day Volume Hits $7.78 Million

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Clipper Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, IDCM and Coinsuper. In the last seven days, Clipper Coin has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Clipper Coin has a total market capitalization of $34.75 million and $7.78 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.90 or 0.05995883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029738 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002097 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036326 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Clipper Coin Token Profile

Clipper Coin (CCC) is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap.

Buying and Selling Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Coinsuper and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clipper Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clipper Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

