CloakCoin Trading Up 12.1% Over Last Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00008866 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Binance and Livecoin. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $29,282.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004342 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001246 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00052244 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,382,989 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Bittrex, Mercatox, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

