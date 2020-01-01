CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Brokerages expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to report $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.89 billion and the highest is $1.97 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $6.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $7.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

CMS stock opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $65.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.05.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $355,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,134,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $509,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,584 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 261,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

