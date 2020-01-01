Coin Lion (LION) Price Up 71.8% Over Last Week

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded up 51% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Coin Lion has a total market capitalization of $459,185.00 and $2,218.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coin Lion has traded up 71.8% against the US dollar. One Coin Lion token can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coin Lion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00189883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.01358987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00123557 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Coin Lion Token Profile

Coin Lion’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion. The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com.

Buying and Selling Coin Lion

Coin Lion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Lion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Lion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Lion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.