Color Platform Achieves Market Cap of $2.71 Million (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 55.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. Color Platform has a market cap of $2.71 million and $12,065.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,206.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.59 or 0.02839931 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00542717 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006380 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00020456 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000515 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000385 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg.

Color Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

