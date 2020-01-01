ColossusXT (COLX) Reaches One Day Volume of $839.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $2.54 million and $839.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 49.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000599 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,754,069,465 coins and its circulating supply is 11,713,027,638 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.