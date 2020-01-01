Comparing TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) & RA Medical Systems (NASDAQ:RMED)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) and RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TELA Bio and RA Medical Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $8.27 million 17.87 -$21.09 million N/A N/A RA Medical Systems $6.26 million 2.42 -$30.83 million ($3.34) -0.34

TELA Bio has higher revenue and earnings than RA Medical Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TELA Bio and RA Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 RA Medical Systems 0 2 2 0 2.50

TELA Bio currently has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 56.37%. RA Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $4.13, indicating a potential upside of 265.04%. Given RA Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RA Medical Systems is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and RA Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio N/A N/A N/A RA Medical Systems -797.11% -112.93% -95.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.5% of RA Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of RA Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TELA Bio beats RA Medical Systems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix or OviTex products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix or OviTex PRS products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. It also provides Pharos, an excimer laser device that emits highly concentrated ultraviolet light used in the treatment of dermatological skin disorders. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

