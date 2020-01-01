Consensus (SEN) Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Consensus token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00061036 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00085273 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001148 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00069344 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,238.58 or 1.00114709 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Consensus Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

