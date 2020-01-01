Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNSL shares. Guggenheim set a $3.50 target price on shares of Consolidated Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market cap of $278.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $333.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 312.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.