Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to post $3.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. Consolidated Edison reported sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year sales of $12.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $12.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.95 billion to $13.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.41.

NYSE:ED opened at $90.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.09. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $73.29 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 68.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,750,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,264 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2,416.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,943,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,362,375,000 after purchasing an additional 781,260 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,060,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,848,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

