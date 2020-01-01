Constellation Brands (STZ.B) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

NYSE STZ.B opened at $188.78 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $214.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.26.

Separately, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

