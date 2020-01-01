Constellation Brands (STZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2020 guidance at $9.00-9.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $9.00-9.20 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Constellation Brands to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STZ opened at $189.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $150.37 and a 12 month high of $214.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.50.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

