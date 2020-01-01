Constellation (DAG) Market Capitalization Hits $9.90 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, Constellation has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $9.90 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation token can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.90 or 0.05995883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029738 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002097 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036326 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,190,988 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.