Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.18 Million

Brokerages expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to post $85.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.95 million. Consumer Portfolio Services reported sales of $91.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year sales of $345.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $344.49 million to $346.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $325.01 million, with estimates ranging from $303.51 million to $346.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $85.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.61 million.

CPSS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $75.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Greg Washer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,444 shares in the company, valued at $993,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 26,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 28,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 490.6% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,766,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

