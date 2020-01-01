Content Neutrality Network (CNN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $53,693.00

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $53,693.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Neutrality Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, CoinEx and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01353561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Token Profile

Content Neutrality Network was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain.

Content Neutrality Network Token Trading

Content Neutrality Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, UEX, ABCC, IDEX, CoinBene, CoinEx and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

