ContentBox Hits Market Cap of $2.60 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $125,919.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, DDEX, Bilaxy and UEX. During the last week, ContentBox has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007264 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000413 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,619,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, UEX, Huobi, Bilaxy and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.