Contrasting Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) & CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) and CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Centogene alerts:

This table compares Centogene and CareDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centogene N/A N/A N/A CareDx -18.25% -21.92% -15.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of CareDx shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of CareDx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centogene and CareDx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centogene $47.81 million 4.18 -$12.95 million N/A N/A CareDx $76.57 million 11.95 -$46.76 million ($1.31) -16.47

Centogene has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CareDx.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Centogene and CareDx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centogene 0 0 4 0 3.00 CareDx 0 0 4 1 3.20

Centogene presently has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 65.51%. CareDx has a consensus target price of $47.40, suggesting a potential upside of 119.75%. Given CareDx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CareDx is more favorable than Centogene.

Summary

CareDx beats Centogene on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical segment offers various services, including early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring. The Diagnostics segment provides genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. Centogene B.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc. operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.