Contrasting Visa (NYSE:V) and Servicesource International (NYSE:SREV)

Visa (NYSE:V) and Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Visa and Servicesource International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $22.98 billion 16.10 $12.08 billion $5.44 34.54 Servicesource International $238.34 million 0.66 -$24.89 million ($0.04) -41.75

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Servicesource International. Servicesource International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Visa has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Servicesource International has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Servicesource International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Servicesource International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Visa and Servicesource International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 1 22 0 2.96 Servicesource International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Visa presently has a consensus target price of $200.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.71%. Servicesource International has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.76%. Given Servicesource International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Servicesource International is more favorable than Visa.

Profitability

This table compares Visa and Servicesource International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 52.57% 42.57% 17.40% Servicesource International -6.25% -5.37% -3.28%

Summary

Visa beats Servicesource International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants. In addition, the company offers card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. Visa Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc. operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users. The company also offers sales performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, data reservoir and performance optimization, client benchmarking and continuous improvement, and developing and delivering applications. In addition, its technologies comprise customer success management, renewal and channel management, inside sales, and productivity tools. The company sells its solutions through sales organization worldwide. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

