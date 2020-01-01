COS Achieves Market Cap of $1.02 Million (COS)

COS (CURRENCY:COS) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. COS has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $5,087.00 worth of COS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COS token can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, COS has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00039049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.63 or 0.06005130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002157 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001219 BTC.

About COS

COS is a token. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. COS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,008,067 tokens. The Reddit community for COS is /r/COSSio. COS’s official website is coss.io. COS’s official Twitter account is @cosscrypto.

COS Token Trading

COS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COS using one of the exchanges listed above.

