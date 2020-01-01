Cosmos 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $104.13 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $841.46 million and $104.13 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $4.41 or 0.00061036 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, BitForex, GDAC and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00085273 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001148 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00069344 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,238.58 or 1.00114709 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Coinone, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

