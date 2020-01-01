CoTrader Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $319,071.00 and $62,533.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038929 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $435.46 or 0.06012085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029763 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002143 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036353 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001233 BTC.

CoTrader (COT) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com.

CoTrader can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

