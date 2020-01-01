COVA Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. One COVA token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a total market cap of $455,629.00 and $701,770.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get COVA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01366983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00123708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.