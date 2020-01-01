Covesting (COV) Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, Covesting has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $757.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00001025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00189781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.86 or 0.01366009 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00123570 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

